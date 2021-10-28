First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

First Community stock opened at $19.55 on Monday. First Community has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.71.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. First Community had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Community will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Community by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Community by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Community by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

