First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get First Foundation alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FFWM. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,933. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $122,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,102.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $48,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,177.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,590. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in First Foundation during the third quarter worth $253,000. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in First Foundation during the third quarter worth $209,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in First Foundation by 3.7% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 160,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 200.0% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in First Foundation by 40.7% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 27,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

See Also: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.