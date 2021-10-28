First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.09 Million

Equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will report sales of $121.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $121.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.20 million. First Industrial Realty Trust posted sales of $112.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year sales of $475.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $473.80 million to $476.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $506.37 million, with estimates ranging from $495.81 million to $526.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on FR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

FR traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.89. 60,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.61. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $59.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

