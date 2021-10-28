First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) and Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Head to Head Contrast

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) and Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.8% of First National Bank Alaska shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National Bank Alaska N/A N/A N/A Bank of Marin Bancorp 32.06% 9.57% 1.13%

Dividends

First National Bank Alaska pays an annual dividend of $12.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays out 45.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Marin Bancorp has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National Bank Alaska $169.55 million 4.43 $57.53 million N/A N/A Bank of Marin Bancorp $108.19 million 4.57 $30.24 million $2.13 17.82

First National Bank Alaska has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First National Bank Alaska and Bank of Marin Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Bank of Marin Bancorp has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.31%. Given Bank of Marin Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of Marin Bancorp is more favorable than First National Bank Alaska.

Summary

Bank of Marin Bancorp beats First National Bank Alaska on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile

First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It also offers services relating to trust banking, escrow and contract collection, bankcard, and safe deposit box facilities. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts. The company was founded on July 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

