First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Cut to C$52.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered First National Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$49.67.

First National Financial stock opened at C$42.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,534.80, a current ratio of 9.96 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.41. First National Financial has a 52-week low of C$36.21 and a 52-week high of C$53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.47.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$365.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$191.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First National Financial will post 4.1572774 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.42%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$46.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,042.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,569,145 shares in the company, valued at C$354,962,623.92.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

