First National Financial (TSE:FN) PT Lowered to C$49.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First National Financial from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$49.67.

Shares of FN stock opened at C$42.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,534.80, a current ratio of 9.96 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 10.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$45.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.41. First National Financial has a one year low of C$36.21 and a one year high of C$53.25.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$365.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$191.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 4.1572774 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 21,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$46.62 per share, with a total value of C$1,000,232.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,568,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$352,848,644.82.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

