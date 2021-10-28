First National Financial (TSE:FN) PT Lowered to C$49.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First National Financial from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$49.67.
Shares of FN stock opened at C$42.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,534.80, a current ratio of 9.96 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 10.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$45.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.41. First National Financial has a one year low of C$36.21 and a one year high of C$53.25.
In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 21,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$46.62 per share, with a total value of C$1,000,232.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,568,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$352,848,644.82.
About First National Financial
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
