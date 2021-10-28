First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,868. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $185.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from First Northwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.82%.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 243.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Northwest Bancorp were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

