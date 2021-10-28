First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 231,650 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 807,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,650 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.08% of Williams-Sonoma worth $128,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,103,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 203,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,567,000 after buying an additional 18,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,790,000 after buying an additional 88,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,462,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WSM opened at $181.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.99. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $204.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.42%.

Several research firms have commented on WSM. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.09.

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total transaction of $481,479.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,700 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $501,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,488 shares of company stock worth $9,709,114. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

