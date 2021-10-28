First Trust Advisors LP Buys 592,366 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 70.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,429,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 592,366 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.67% of ONE Gas worth $105,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 22.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 6.3% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in ONE Gas by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in ONE Gas by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

NYSE OGS opened at $67.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.49. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $82.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.96 and its 200 day moving average is $73.54.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.