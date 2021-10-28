First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 496,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,755 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $110,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Universal Display by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Universal Display by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OLED shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Universal Display in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.70.

OLED opened at $172.67 on Thursday. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $163.30 and a one year high of $262.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

