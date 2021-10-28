First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 71.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 595,256 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $137,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 355.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,744 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,184,000 after purchasing an additional 757,855 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,355,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,853,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,663,000 after purchasing an additional 467,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $91.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.79. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Argus lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

