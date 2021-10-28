First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 217,393 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,393 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 2.44% of CyberArk Software worth $124,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 34.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 25,675 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 46.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 636,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after acquiring an additional 201,121 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,063,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 19.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,378,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $176.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $187.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.05 and its 200-day moving average is $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.53 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $117.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.67.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

