First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 22.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 20.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FEMS traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.69. 2,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,660. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $32.36 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.729 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

