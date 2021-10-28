First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Down 68.6% in October

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a drop of 68.6% from the September 30th total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ FTGC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.19. 425,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,277. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.37. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $25.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTGC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth about $601,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 798,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,726,000 after purchasing an additional 536,998 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth $5,850,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth $847,000.

