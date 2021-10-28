First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 97.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 35.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 29.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 5.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

NYSE FMY traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.74. 2,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,766. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

