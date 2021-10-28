First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 52,519 shares.The stock last traded at $99.23 and had previously closed at $98.52.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.00 and a 200 day moving average of $93.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.224 per share. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1,110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRID)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.