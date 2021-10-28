First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FWRG. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ FWRG opened at $21.84 on Thursday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

