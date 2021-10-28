First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Now Covered by Barclays

Analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FWRG. Cowen began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of FWRG opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

