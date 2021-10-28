FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.550-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.90. 2,497,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,617,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $39.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

