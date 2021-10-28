FirstGroup’s (FGP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of FirstGroup (LON:FGP) in a report published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 107 ($1.40) target price on the transport operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FGP. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 103 ($1.35) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 107 ($1.40) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 95 ($1.24).

Shares of LON FGP opened at GBX 100.50 ($1.31) on Wednesday. FirstGroup has a 12-month low of GBX 38.33 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 102.70 ($1.34). The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 89.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 85.40.

In other FirstGroup news, insider Jane Ann Lodge bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £13,050 ($17,049.91). Also, insider Peter Lynas bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £51,600 ($67,415.73). Insiders purchased 75,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,900 over the last quarter.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

