FirstGroup’s (FGP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of FirstGroup (LON:FGP) in a report published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 107 ($1.40) target price on the transport operator’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FGP. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 103 ($1.35) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 107 ($1.40) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 95 ($1.24).
Shares of LON FGP opened at GBX 100.50 ($1.31) on Wednesday. FirstGroup has a 12-month low of GBX 38.33 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 102.70 ($1.34). The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 89.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 85.40.
In other FirstGroup news, insider Jane Ann Lodge bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £13,050 ($17,049.91). Also, insider Peter Lynas bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £51,600 ($67,415.73). Insiders purchased 75,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,900 over the last quarter.
About FirstGroup
FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.
Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?
Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of FirstGroup (LON:FGP) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 107 ($1.40) target price on the transport operator’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 103 ($1.35) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 95 ($1.24).
Shares of FGP stock opened at GBX 100.50 ($1.31) on Wednesday. FirstGroup has a 12-month low of GBX 38.33 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 102.70 ($1.34). The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 89.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84.
In other FirstGroup news, insider Jane Ann Lodge purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £13,050 ($17,049.91). Also, insider Peter Lynas purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £51,600 ($67,415.73). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 75,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,900.
About FirstGroup
FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.
Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.