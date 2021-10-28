FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

FSV traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.72. The company had a trading volume of 44,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 77.02 and a beta of 0.92. FirstService has a 12-month low of $126.13 and a 12-month high of $202.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.71.

Get FirstService alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FirstService stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of FirstService worth $21,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FSV shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.33.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.