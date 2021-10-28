Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.550-$5.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.55-$5.60 EPS.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $98.83 on Thursday. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $92.81 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.83, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,146,700. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

