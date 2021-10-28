Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Lowered to $130.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $144.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FISV. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

Fiserv stock opened at $98.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.37. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $92.81 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,146,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.8% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Fiserv by 322.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,355,000 after buying an additional 1,464,334 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $31,987,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $6,803,000. Finally, Torray LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 185.0% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 162,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,423,000 after buying an additional 105,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

