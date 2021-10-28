Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 408,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,290,743 shares.The stock last traded at $97.17 and had previously closed at $98.83.

The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on FISV shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.35.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 20.5% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 14.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 264,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,498,000 after purchasing an additional 34,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,343,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,940,000 after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 63.2% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 21.4% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.37.

Fiserv Company Profile (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.