Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stake Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Five9 worth $17,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,541,549,000 after acquiring an additional 314,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,882,000 after purchasing an additional 147,507 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 205.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 838,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,156,000 after purchasing an additional 564,303 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 0.7% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 481,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Five9 by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,649,000 after purchasing an additional 64,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,239,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $9,478,663. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIVN opened at $158.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.26 and its 200-day moving average is $175.47. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.32 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Truist cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Northland Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.18.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.