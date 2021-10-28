Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09, Briefing.com reports. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS.

NYSE FBC traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 48,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,631. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.88.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $20,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on FBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.