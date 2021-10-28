Fmr LLC Acquires 14,254 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 413,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,254 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $16,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRDM. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRDM opened at $39.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average is $40.27. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -399.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRDM. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. BWS Financial raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

In other Iridium Communications news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $101,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $1,233,699.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,893 shares of company stock worth $1,447,896 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

