Fmr LLC Buys 302,160 Shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,160 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 5.98% of Professional worth $14,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFHD. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Professional by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,078,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 190,538 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of Professional by 447.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 221,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 180,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Professional by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Professional by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 50,076 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Professional in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $816,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFHD shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Professional in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Professional from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

Professional stock opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $250.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.07. Professional Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Professional had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

