Fmr LLC Has $16.06 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,536 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.5% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $168.12 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.26 and a 200-day moving average of $168.48.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

