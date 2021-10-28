Fmr LLC Makes New $13.79 Million Investment in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Fmr LLC purchased a new position in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 700,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,794,000. Fmr LLC owned 0.94% of Similarweb as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,231,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,789,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,815,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Finally, Noked Capital LTD bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $591,000. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Shares of SMWB stock opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.59. Similarweb Ltd. has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $25.50.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $32.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.33 million. Equities analysts forecast that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Similarweb Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.