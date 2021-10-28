Fmr LLC Purchases 243,222 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 32.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 988,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,222 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $14,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its holdings in Cars.com by 28.1% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cars.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,313,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,900,000 after purchasing an additional 28,571 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Cars.com by 4.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,172,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cars.com by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 107,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cars.com by 12,600.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 694,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 689,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CARS stock opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.51 million, a P/E ratio of 160.52 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.89 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CARS shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

