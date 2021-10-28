Fmr LLC Raises Holdings in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 944,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,302 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 7.09% of Postal Realty Trust worth $17,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSTL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 132.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 60,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 52,461 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE PSTL opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27. The company has a market cap of $271.79 million, a P/E ratio of 284.29 and a beta of 0.49. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $21.27.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Postal Realty Trust Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.