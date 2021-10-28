Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Focus Financial Partners to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Focus Financial Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $61.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 437.36 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.37.

Several research analysts have commented on FOCS shares. TheStreet raised Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

