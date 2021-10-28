FORA Capital LLC Acquires 19,152 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,256.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,152 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.3% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total value of $27,559,769.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,454,183 shares of company stock valued at $871,998,240 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.48.

Shares of FB traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $315.30. 721,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,297,359. The firm has a market cap of $888.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.28. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

