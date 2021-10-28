FORA Capital LLC Buys 4,523 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 280.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,643,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NOC traded down $26.91 on Thursday, reaching $361.24. 33,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,591. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $366.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.10.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

