FORA Capital LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

FORA Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,537 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

PayPal stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $234.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,847,977. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.81 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.26. The company has a market cap of $275.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.20.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

