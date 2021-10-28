FORA Capital LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 314.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,569 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 59,611 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $8,692,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.32. 513,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,667,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.89. The company has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.90.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.