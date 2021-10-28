FORA Capital LLC Raises Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 1,664.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,291,000 after purchasing an additional 79,406 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $489,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $777,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.38. 22,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,578. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.52 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

