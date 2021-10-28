FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ICON Public by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in ICON Public by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ICON Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.08.

ICON Public stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $284.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,929. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. ICON Public Limited has a 52 week low of $168.76 and a 52 week high of $301.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.00.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.