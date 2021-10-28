Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Announces Earnings Results

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

F stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.86. 214,405,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,202,477. The company has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ford Motor stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,210 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

