FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.370-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $192 million-$204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.40 million.FormFactor also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.37 to $0.45 EPS.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.57.
Shares of NASDAQ FORM traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,091. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.01. FormFactor has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.43.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in FormFactor stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,178 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of FormFactor worth $18,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FormFactor Company Profile
FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.
Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.