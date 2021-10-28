FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.370-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $192 million-$204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.40 million.FormFactor also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.37 to $0.45 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,091. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.01. FormFactor has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.43.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FormFactor stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,178 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of FormFactor worth $18,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

