Formidable Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 335.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 413,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 318,200 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter worth $1,098,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 1,226.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 239,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 221,903 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 165.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 161,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 86,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. BGC Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $512.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 6.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.