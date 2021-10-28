ForTube Hits One Day Trading Volume of $23.46 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. One ForTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0871 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ForTube has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. ForTube has a total market cap of $55.68 million and $23.46 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00049514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.98 or 0.00205217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00098693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ForTube Profile

ForTube (FOR) is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

