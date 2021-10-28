Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.30

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.30 and traded as high as $23.85. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $23.13, with a volume of 27,315 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $129.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.30.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 17.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 407.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.
Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:FET)
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.
