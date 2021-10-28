Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.30

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.30 and traded as high as $23.85. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $23.13, with a volume of 27,315 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $129.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.30.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.91). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 17.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 407.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

