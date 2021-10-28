Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires New Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 24.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 13.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.17 and a beta of 1.95. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.88.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $478,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $1,111,221.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,203 shares of company stock worth $9,319,063 in the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SFIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.20.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

