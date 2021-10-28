Franklin Resources Inc. Buys New Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Trinseo by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 36,331 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trinseo by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,064,000 after acquiring an additional 54,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Trinseo by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Trinseo by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Trinseo by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

NYSE TSE opened at $55.76 on Thursday. Trinseo S.A. has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.95) EPS. Trinseo’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

In related news, Director Matthew Farrell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.53 per share, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at $934,687.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

