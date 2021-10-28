Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 192.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 685.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Markston International LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $715.02 on Thursday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.54 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $668.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $622.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.44.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. The business had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.42, for a total transaction of $7,064,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total value of $654,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $519.33.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

