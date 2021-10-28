Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,233 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on OHI. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Capital One Financial lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

OHI opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.26.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

