Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5,061.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,676,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,476,000 after purchasing an additional 26,159,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,842,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3,072.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,564,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,848 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after purchasing an additional 799,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,261,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,243,000 after purchasing an additional 676,338 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EZU opened at $49.98 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.69.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

