Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 306,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,497,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,692,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $108.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.33. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $109.42.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.